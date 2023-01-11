Clyde Thompson services

A memorial service for Clyde Thompson, 1948 graduate of Iola High School, will be April 22, 2023, noted Don Bain, a former classmate.
Because Thompson passed away during the pandemic, his family was unable to properly recognize his death, Bain reported.
Thompson was a member of the 1947-48 football team that won the SEK League championship and their basketball team placed second in league and advanced to the state tournament.
Thompson’s former classmates are welcome to attend the service, Bain said, which will be held in Thompson’s boyhood home, now the home of his great-nephew, David Toland.
For more information, call Bain at 620-365-6007.
