Colleen Eisenbart

Colleen Marie Eisenbart, 84, of Park City, formerly of Parsons, died at 8:56 p.m. Monday, April 18, 2022, at the home of her daughter, Christina Dowding, in Park City.
She was born Aug. 26, 1937 at Cheney, a daughter of Joseph A. and Christina A. (Loehr) Steffens. She grew up at Yates Center and attended school, graduating from Yates Center High School with the Class of 1955. She then attended the University of Kansas for two years.
On Oct. 18, 1955, she was united in marriage to Bernard Joseph Eisenbart at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church at Yates Center. The couple lived in Yates Center for a year before moving to Torrence, Calif., in 1956. They moved to Burlington, Colo., in 1959 and to Altamont in 1972 and she began working in the cafeteria at the Chetopa Elementary School and drove a bus for USD 505 at Chetopa.
She and Mr. Eisenbart moved to Independence in 1979 where she worked as an aide at Tri-County Mental Health. They moved to Parsons in 1988, where she returned to work at the Parsons State Hospital and Training Center as a research technician. She retired in 2010. Mr. Eisenbart preceded her in death on July 21, 2000, and she later moved to Park City to be near one of her daughters in 2019.
She was a member of the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church and later St. Patrick’s Catholic Church at Parsons. She was currently a member of the Church of the Resurrection at Wichita.
Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Rick and Mia Eisenbart, Manassas, Va., Ron and Melody Eisenbart, Cherryvale, and Randy and Joni Eisenbart, Grove; four daughters and sons-in-law, Mary “Cathy” and David Schibi, Parsons, Cindy and Kent Johnson, Park City, Chris and Ian Dowding, Park City, and Cheryl and Bruce Bradley, Wichita; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Bob Steffens, Wichita, and Dave Steffens, Sanford, Fla.; five sisters, Pat Reeves, Derby, Bonnie Scheer, Garden Plain, Barbara Warner, Viola, Juanita Monin, Tacoma, Wash., and Thresia Sutherland, Wichita.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Mark, Francis and Jim Steffens; and one infant great-grandson, Gerison Buendia.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 30, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Fathers Curtis Robertson and Jimmy Schibi officiating. A committal service and burial will be at 1:30 p.m. that day at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery at Owl Creek (west of Piqua) with Father Chris Ah Maung officiating. The Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Building Fund or to the Down Syndrome Society of Wichita. These may be left at or mailed to Carson-Wall Funeral Home, P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357.
