Connie McWhirter

Connie Sue McWhirter, age 62, of Moran, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the Olathe Health Hospice House. Connie was born Aug. 2, 1958, at Sterling Hospital to Quentin Dale and Dorothy Irena (McKissick) Kilgore.
Connie graduated from Sterling High School in 1976. She earned a degree in interior design from Fort Hays State University. Connie married Kenneth B. McWhirter on Aug. 1, 1977, at the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Sterling.
Connie owned and operated the Flower Barn in Moran for several years. Later she was the librarian of the Moran Public Library.
Connie was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Iola and Chapter L P.E.O. of Iola. She also served on the Thrive Allen County board, Moran PTO, Moran Pride Committee and the Moran Day Committee. She was active in helping with the Moran Vacation Bible School for many years.
Connie enjoyed doing arts and crafts, quilting, reading and crossword puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Connie was preceded in death by her parents.
Connie is survived by husband of the home; son, Philip (Sara) McWhirter, Louisville, Ky.; daughters, Susan (Tim) Morrow, Ottawa, Kenna McWhirter, Dallas, Texas; sisters, Janet (Ken) Fuller, Miltonville, Barbara (Marty) Viramontez, Wichita, Patricia (Mark) Enoch; brother, William (Andrea) Kilgore, Sterling; three grandsons, Landon Morrow, Connor Morrow, Alton McWhirter; granddaughter, Avie McWhirter; and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 4, at the First Presbyterian Church, 302 East Madison Avenue, Iola. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Melanoma Research Alliance or the Iola First Presbyterian Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.