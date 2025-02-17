Connie Wilson

Connie Lee Wilson, 78, Savonburg, Kan., passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, at Neosho Memorial Regional Hospital, Chanute. Connie was born Aug. 12, 1946, in Moran, Kan., to Alden L. Dennis and Velma N. (Brooks) Dennis.
Connie attended school in Moran. She and Robert L. Wilson were married June 2, 1963.
Survivors include her husband; children, Bryan L. Wilson, and Russell S. (Kristal) Wilson; sisters, Donna Lind, Vicki (Leo) Werner, and Terri Oliphant; and brother, Rick (Debbie) Dennis.
A visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 15, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
