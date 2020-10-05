Cooper Allen Lee Reed, infant son of Cheyanne Reed of Iola, passed away October 2, 2020, at the Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
He was born September 28, 2020, in Overland Park.
Cooper is survived by his mother, Cheyanne Reed of Iola; grandparents, Michelle Voutsinas and Dennis Sidebottom of Gas, and William Paul Reed of Oklahoma; maternal great-grandmother, Carol Voutsinas of Piqua; step great-grandparents, Dan and Loretta Sidebottom of Waverly; uncles, Ty Reed and Stormy Reed, both of Iola; and cousins Lainee and Aurora Reed.
Services for Cooper Allen Lee Reed will take place at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Hwy 54, Iola, with Chaplain Lloyd Houk officiating.
Burial will follow in the Gas City Cemetery. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.