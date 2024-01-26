Craig Crane

Col. (R) Craig William Crane, 73, of Lawrence, died on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.
He was born on July 23, 1950, to Claude and Helen Crane in Iola.
He served in the Army, Marine Corps and Kansas Army National Guard.
He married Jeryl Bain on Aug. 3, 1974. She survives.
Other survivors include sons Casey Crane and Joseph Crane, and daughter Christyn Haberly.
The family has organized a visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Rumsey-Yost, Lawrence. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday Rumsey-Yost, Lawrence.
Graveside services are at 2 p.m Tuesday at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Find the full obituary at rumsey-yost.com.
