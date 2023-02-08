Craig Summervill

Craig Arthur Summervill, 54, Thayer, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Craig was born on Feb. 18, 1968, in Iola, the son of James Arthur and Nancy Sue (Baker) Summervill.
Craig grew up in Humboldt and would help his father haul hay and take care of cattle. After graduating from Humboldt High School in 1986, Craig joined the U.S. Air Force and served honorably until 1990. After his discharge, Craig worked numerous jobs until he became disabled.
Craig was an animal lover, mostly cats, and he loved his three cats. His other hobbies included cooking and barbecuing, watching sports on TV, and making canes and crosses out of cedar.
Craig will always be remembered as a man who loved to have a good time and joke around. He will be missed by all.
Craig is survived by his mother Nancy Summervill of Chanute; his brother Randy Lee Summervill and his wife Andrea of Cummings, Ga.; four aunts, and numerous cousins.
Craig was preceded in death by his father and his grandparents.
Services will be Thursday, Feb. 9, at 2 p.m. at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute with burial to follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to Make A Wish or ACARF and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home at 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
