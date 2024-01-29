 | Mon, Jan 29, 2024
Menu Search Log in

Dale Powell

Sept. 29, 1934 - Jan. 21, 2024

Obituaries

January 29, 2024 - 2:21 PM

The Rev. Dale L. Powell died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.

He was born Sept. 29, 1934 in Kansas City, Mo., to Walter and Faye (Maxwell) Powell.

He served in the U.S. Army.

He married Nina Beal, in 1954. She survives.

Survivors also include daughters Joyce Koogler of Woodward, Okla., Jennifer Reeve of Joplin, Mo., Julia Crawford of Moreland, Okla., and son Jeffery Powell of Jasper, Mo.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Countryside Church in Jasper, Mo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
August 28, 2015
January 20, 2015
December 20, 2012
July 30, 2012
Most Popular