Dale Powell

The Rev. Dale L. Powell died Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Mo.
He was born Sept. 29, 1934 in Kansas City, Mo., to Walter and Faye (Maxwell) Powell.
He served in the U.S. Army.
He married Nina Beal, in 1954. She survives.
Survivors also include daughters Joyce Koogler of Woodward, Okla., Jennifer Reeve of Joplin, Mo., Julia Crawford of Moreland, Okla., and son Jeffery Powell of Jasper, Mo.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 18 at Countryside Church in Jasper, Mo.
