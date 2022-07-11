Dan McCall

Danny Wayne McCall, 80, of Moran passed away July 8, 2022, at Medicalodge of Fort Scott. He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Carneiro, to Wayne McCall and Thelma (Brady) McCall.
He served in the U.S. Navy.
Dan and Donna Waterman were married May 2, 1964, in Moran.
Dan and Donna operated the Cherry Blossom Café for 14 years. Dan also farmed with his dad and brother, Randy McCall, and later went to work at Haldex in Iola.
Dan was preceded in death by his wife; sister, Burma Gonzalez; brother, Randy McCall; and nephew, Lance Townsley.
He is survived by children, Sherry (Jeff) Stewart, Moran, and Patrick (Amy) McCall, Prosper, Texas.
Visitation is from 6 to 8p.m. Thursday, July 14, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service is at 10 a.m. Friday at Moran United Methodist Church. Burial with military honors will follow in the Moran Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Moran United Methodist Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Advertisement