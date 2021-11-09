Daniel Lee “Danny” Johnson, 70, passed away Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at his home in Iola.
Danny was born Feb. 5, 1951, to Rahe and Barbara (Greenwood) Johnson in Yankton, S.D. He joined the United States Air Force right after graduating from high school. After his service in the Air Force, he attended Allen County Community College before transferring to Pittsburg State University where he obtained his bachelor’s degree. He worked as a copy technician for Iola Copy Products, Inc. for a number of years. Danny married Linda (Kern) Johnson on June 10, 1973, in Garden City. Their union was blessed with three sons.
Danny was heavily involved in the fine arts community within Allen County. Most notably, Iola Community Theatre, Iola Municipal Band and Symphony Orchestra. He also participated in Iola Vespers and church choir and was a member of the Elks, Rotary, Friends of the Library and Bowlus, among many other community organizations throughout his life in Iola. During his children’s childhoods, he was active in their sports activities. He had a love for music and a great sense of humor.
Danny is preceded in death by his parents, Rahe and Barbara Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda Johnson; sons, Rick Johnson (Patti), Chad Johnson (Charlene) and Bryan Johnson (Jenni); brother, Jim Johnson (Virginia); grandchildren, Emma Saracina (James), Evan Johnson, Owen Johnson, Austen Johnson, Jeffrey Ashworth, and Jessa Ashworth; and numerous other family members and friends.
A funeral service to honor the life of Danny will be at 10 a.m Thursday, Nov. 11, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Iola. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery. Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Condolences may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement