Darin Harclerode

Darin Lee Harclerode, age 49, of Iola, died Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, in Bourbon County near Bronson, as the result of a motorcycle accident.
He was born April 13, 1974, in Kansas City, Mo., to James M. Harclerode and Shirley (Conner) Edwards.
He married Renee Trabuc on Sept. 21, 2001, in Uniontown.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his wife, Renee Harclerode, of the home; son, Tyler Ramsey; three step-daughters, Andrea Larsen, Annie Tush and Kayleigh Clendenny.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 27, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A private family inurnment will follow in the Colony Cemetery.
Advertisement
Advertisement