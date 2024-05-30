Darla Henderson

DarlaDee Nannette Henderson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and dedicated educator, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at the age of 60. She was born Jan. 18, 1964, in Phoenix, Arizona, to Darrell and M. Carol Ard, and most recently resided in Humboldt, Kansas.
Darla had a variety of interests and hobbies that brought her joy throughout her life. She had a talent for cross-stitch and stained glass, and took pride in her collection of bears. She was an avid reader, always immersing herself in books. Darla’s favorite food was her family’s tacos, which she cherished sharing with her loved ones.
She had a deep appreciation for contemporary Christian music and found solace and inspiration in its melodies. Darla’s dedication to her work was admirable, having spent nine years in the Iola school district, where she found fulfillment in working with her students.
Above all, Darla treasured spending time with her family. She found immense joy in the presence of her husband of 42 years, Eddie Henderson, with whom she was to celebrate their anniversary next week.
Together, they raised four children: Eddie Henderson, MaryDawn Hawkinson (Peter), Alex Henderson, and Crystal Wort (Jon). Darla was immensely proud of her seven grandchildren: Matthew, Ruthann, Nathan, Oliver, Parker, Lois, and James.
She is survived by devoted husband, Eddie, and brothers Garry Ard and Bryan Ard. Darla was actively involved in her community, volunteering at the church nursery and previously being an active member of Ruritan. She was a devoted member of Midpoint Baptist Church, where her faith played an integral role in her life.
DarlaDee Nanette Henderson’s warm smile, kind heart, and unwavering love for her family will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her. Her legacy of love and devotion will forever remain in the hearts of those she leaves behind.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 7 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
A funeral service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Midpoint Baptist Church, 3965 US Highway 54, Moran. Burial will follow at Elsmore Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Midpoint Baptist Church for their camp fund, or to Wings of Warriors, and left in the care of the funeral home.
