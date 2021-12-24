Darlene Hall

Darlene V. Hall, 91, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
Darlene was born in Iola, to Lee and Pauline (Franklin) Morrison. Darlene married Alvin Gale “Doc” Hall on April 24, 1947. They were blessed with two sons, Johnnie Hall and Richard Hall. Doc died in 1993.
Darlene is survived by her two sons, Johnnie and wife, Monte, of Brookline Station, Mo., and Richard and wife, Tammy of Topeka; and her companion, Ron Cunningham of Colony.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, with pastor Steve Bubna officiating. The family will greet friends at 1 p.m. until the start of the service. Burial will follow at Colony Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to Colony First Responders and left with the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
