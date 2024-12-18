Darrell Jackson

Darrell Eugene Jackson, age 86, passed away at his Mound City, Kansas home on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.
Darrell was born Feb. 12, 1938 in Bronson, Kansas. He was the seventh of 11 children born to Raymond and Bertha (Colgin) Jackson. He grew up in Bourbon County and graduated school in Moran in 1957. After high school, Darrell married Roberta Cramer on Dec. 14, 1958, and they were blessed with five children. In 2007, Roberta passed away. Darrell married Phyllis Whitcomb in 2008.
Darrell worked in the oil field, beginning in high school. He worked for Ben Steiner in Bronson, before he began pulling wells with his brother, LeRoy, after having worked with their brother, Dorwin, previously. Later, he went to work for Robert A. Mason before buying Mason out. Darrell then formed J & J Oil with his brother, Paul, in 1972. They ran the business for 50 years, before his grandson, Samuel, bought it.
When he wasn’t working, Darrell liked fishing and carpentry. He was passionate about fabricating, often creating whatever he needed. He was known as a jack of all trades. Darrell loved spending time with his grandchildren and was a mentor to them, teaching hard work and morals.
Darrell was preceded in death by parents; wife of 49 years, Roberta; wife, Phyllis; siblings, Verlin Frame, Marybelle Pruitt, Gilbert Jackson, Valvia Pearman, Dorwin Jackson, Jessie Ross, Paul Jackson, and Joan Stewart; and grandchildren, Aleesha Jackson, Krislynn Jackson, and Brandon Eastwood.
He is survived by siblings, Evelyn Larkey and LeRoy (Jean) Jackson; children, Dale (Sue) Jackson, Marsha Brownback, Laura (Dave) Eastwood, Joe Jackson, and Steven (Kelley) Jackson; grandchildren, Samuel, Jeremiah, Elizabeth, Joshua, Caleb, John Paul, Benjamin, Levi, Ethan, Hannah, Jordan, Isaiah, Jubal, Matthew, Sarah, Justin, Jason, Morgan, and Kyle; 47 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and step-children, Lori (Jon) Evans and Steven (Robin) Bower.
A funeral service is Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will immediately follow at Bronson Cemetery.
Family will greet friends at a visitation the evening prior to the service, Friday, Dec. 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Venue in Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and may be left in the care of the funeral home.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement