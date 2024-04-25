Darrell Thompson

Darrell Eugene Thompson, age 79, passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Iola, Kansas.
Darrell was born Nov. 18, 1944, to Fred and Illah (Pool) Thompson. He attended school in Moran, playing on the football team and participating in 4-H, and graduated with the class of 1962. Afterward, he attended business school in Kansas City.
Darrell began working at Western Auto, where he met the love of his life, Sandy. In 1964, they were married in Iola. For a short time they lived in Kansas City before deciding to move back to Iola.
Darrell was involved in the cattle business for 20 years before going into machine sales, after a brief stint as a Wonder Bread sales representative. Later, Darrell worked at the local Gates factory, where he retired after about 15 years.
Darrell enjoyed gardening and was an accomplished fence-builder, building many miles of fences throughout Allen County with his sons and grandson. He could often be found drinking coffee with friends in the morning at Bonnie’s.
Darrell made it a priority to attend as many of his kids’ and grandkids’ sports games as possible. He also stayed active in 4-H, supporting his grandchildren in their 4-H endeavors, and he regularly helped at the Allen County Fair.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Leon Thompson and Nina Worthington.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Sandy; brother, Larry Thompson; sisters, Cheryl Welch, Nita (Bob) Hunt, and Linda (Chuck) Heffern; sons, Brian (Christy) Thompson and Breck (Michelle) Thompson; grandchildren, Matt (Kailey) Thompson, Ryan (Emily Polak) Thompson, Breail Thompson, Baylea (Sam) Bate; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Thompson.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. The family will meet friends prior to the service, from 1 to 2 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Moran Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement