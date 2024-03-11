Darrold Dean Tawney, 68, of Garnett, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home on March 5, 2024.
Darrold was born Aug. 4, 1955, to Alton and Nelda (Hager) Tawney in Garnett. He attended Garnett High School with the class of 1975.
Darrold is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; baby sister, Marilynn and nephew, Steve Hood.
Darrold is survived by his wife, Vena; children, Nakisha Watts, Autumn Falk and husband Joe, Ryan Romig, and Reanna Hardgrave and husband Nick; eight grandchildren with a ninth on the way; brothers, Larry Tawney and wife Christine, and Wayne Tawney and wife Sandy; sister, Marsha (Tawney) Newbanks; along with several nieces, nephews and many other family members.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett. Darrold’s family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Darrold Tawney Memorial Fund and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
Advertisement
Advertisement