Darryl “Joe” Hutchison, age 60, died Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home in Gas.
Joe was born Dec. 14, 1961. Joe found his family while living at Moran Manor in Moran.
Joe is survived by his Moran Manor family and his many friends that he has made.
A celebration of life service to honor the life of Joe will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
Memorials are suggested to USD 257 and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749. Donations will be given to the school to help enrich the lives of children at the new elementary school where Joe was looking forward to dedicating his time and serving others.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement