David Alan “Dave” VanHorn, 53, of Le Roy, Kan., passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024, at his home surrounded by his family. Dave was born on May 20, 1971, in WaKeeney, Kan., the son of Carol James and Ruth Pauline (Helman) VanHorn.
Dave attended elementary school in Ellis, Kan., his family moved, and he completed junior high and high school in Quapaw, Okla.
Dave started his career with Tri-State and then in 1998 he moved to the oil fields. Dave began with Lancer Oil, then moved to Birk Oil Company, D E Explorations and then to Layman Oil where he was working as a pumper.
Dave married Patricia and to this union his daughter Kendra was born. Dave and Patricia later divorced. In June of 2002, Dave met Jeri Berry, and they began their life together. On March 15, 2013, Dave and Jeri were married. Jeri survives at their home.
Dave enjoyed life, whether it was being outdoors, in a hot tub, visiting a casino, or just having a drink, spending time with his dog, eating tacos and having a margarita. Most importantly, Dave loved spending time with Jeri and being Papaw to his grandchildren.
Including his wife Jeri, Dave is survived by children and grandchildren, Kendra Nichole VanHorn of Baxter Springs, Kan.; Joshua Prock and wife Victoria of Le Roy, Kan., their children JJ, Lucas, Kyle and Sawyer; Elisha Lowell and husband Andrew of Le Roy, their children Aron, Carter, Eli and Jensen; Carolyn Hall and husband Dale of Le Roy, their children Colt and Harley; parents, Ruth Dalton and husband Teddy of Quapaw, Okla.; mother-in-law, Sharon Berry of Le Roy; siblings, Roy VanHorn of Baxter Springs, Kan., and Troy VanHorn of Baxter Springs.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Carol James VanHorn
Cremation has been requested and a memorial service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 2 p.m., at the Le Roy Community Building. Memorials in Dave’s memory are suggested the A.C.A.R.F. and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
Services are under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home 420 S. 20th St., P.O. Box 247, Fredonia.
