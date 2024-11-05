David Loman

David Brian Loman, Iola, Kan., passed away early Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, at his sister’s home in Parsons, Kan., following a brief battle with cancer. He was 56 years old.
Born Oct. 2, 1968, at Fort Sill, Okla., David was the son of Ralph and Shirley (Pool) Adams. He grew up on the family farm near Colony, Kan., where he attended Colony-Crest Elementary School and served as class president.
David graduated from St. John’s Military Academy in Salina, Kan., before returning to the farm to pursue his passion for farming and raising livestock. A lover of the outdoors, David enjoyed hunting and riding his motorcycle. He had a fondness for animals, particularly cats, and was a talented artist who loved drawing. In the mid-1990s, David moved to Iola to care for his mother.
David is survived by his sister, Regan Sherman (Steve) of Parsons; two nieces, Rya Sherman (Adam) and Maley Swift (Michael); a nephew, Porter Sherman (Olivia); two grand-nephews, Rayin Sherman and Alic Swift; three great-nieces, Rayna Sherman, Kyra Chase, and Ainsley Sherman; his mother, Shirley Wilson of Iola; and many other relatives and friends. He was a devoted caregiver and played an active role in the lives of his nieces and nephew.
Funeral services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Campbell Funeral Home in Yates Center, Kan. In honor of David, attendees are invited to wear concert or tie-dyed T-shirts.
Burial will follow at Yates Center Cemetery.
The family will welcome friends from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday before the service.
Memorial contributions may be made to ACARF (Allen County Animal Rescue Facility) or St. Jude Children’s Hospital and sent to Campbell Funeral Home, P.O. Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
