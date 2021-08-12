David Mathewson

David H. Mathewson, 83, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Labette County Medical Center in Parsons.
He was born to Robert and Daisy Carpenter Mathewson in Norwich, N.Y., on Nov. 2, 1937.
David served in the United States Air Force for 22 years and enjoyed living different places around the world. He met his wife, Elizabeth, in Alaska where she was also serving in the United States Air Force. She survives; as do sister, Joan; brother, Mike; and several nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Phyllis and Kathy.
Dave enjoyed fishing and camping with his wife. He enjoyed bike riding with his wife and his sister-in-law, Sue Goddard. He also loved playing tournament horseshoes. He will be sorely missed by his many friends and associates.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned.
