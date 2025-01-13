David Strahl

David Clark Strahl passed away peacefully at his home in Overland Park, Kan., on Jan. 6, at the age of 67.
David was born Feb. 15, 1957, in Iola, Kansas, to Richard and Shirley (Applegate) Strahl. He graduated from Iola High School in 1976.
David married Rita (Brennan) in 1984, and they welcomed their daughter, Heather, in 1986. Though their paths later diverged, they shared many meaningful moments and the joy of raising their daughter.
David served in the U.S. Army with honor for 20 years, rising to the rank of Sergeant as a Green Beret medic. He carried his accomplishments with quiet humility, rarely one to speak of his service.
In retirement, David cherished spending time with family and friends. His beloved dog, Maggie, and cat, Hot Rod, were never far from his side. Above all, he found immense joy in spoiling his grandsons, making them feel loved and special.
David was preceded in death by his wife, Rita; his father, Richard; and his sister, Robyn (Strahl) Bain.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley; sisters, Barbara (Strahl) Rush and Deborah (Strahl) Crawford; his daughter, Heather; his grandsons, Lucas and Dylan Harrington; and a large extended family, including cherished aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service for Mr. Strahl will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, 2025, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 301 E. Madison Ave., Iola. Inurnment will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Green Beret Foundation. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
