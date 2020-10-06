David Tennis

David Merle Tennis, age 53 of Chanute, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at his home. David was born on June 23, 1967 in Wichita. At the age of seven-weeks old, David was adopted by Merle C and Laurilla J. (Fursman) Tennis.
David trained and loved his dog, and his truck. He was a mechanic by trade. In November of 2019, David had a heart attack and could no longer work. He was dearly loved by his friends and family, and special caregivers Chuck Cohee and Tina Carlson.
David is survived by his mother Laurilla Tennis of Chanute. David was preceded in death by his father Merle, brother Brian Tennis and grandparents.
Private graveside services will be held. The family requests memorial donations in David’s name to the Neosho County Community College Tennis Scholarship, and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.