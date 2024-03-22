David Russell Zornes, 76, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2024, after an abrupt onset of pulmonary fibrosis. His loss leaves a void in the hearts of his wife, family and countless whose lives he touched.
David was born on Aug. 28, 1947, in Iola, above Ramsey’s Department store on the square. Born to Jessie Lee (Adams) and Russell Roy Zornes, he was the first child of a family of seven.
David’s work ethic was clear early in his life, starting his first job at Robinson’s Grocery Store at age 10. He continued to work jobs such as cooking with his mother at L&M Truck Stop, then working at Lucy’s Grocery Store, M&M meat packing plant and finally at the Lehigh cement plant with his father and future father-in-law.
At the same time, David also played the trumpet in the school band, was a member of the student council, was active in the youth group at the Iola Assembly of God Church and was a proud member of the Iola Mustang football team until graduation in 1965.
Being the first in his family to graduate from college, David went on to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education from Kansas State Teacher’s College of Emporia followed by a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Kansas in 1976.
David began his career as a teacher, teaching physics, chemistry, and earth science for five years in Kansas.
After earning his master’s degree, David and Cindy moved to Bartlesville, Okla., for David to take a job with Phillips 66. David worked for Phillips 66 and then ConocoPhillips for over 35 years, retiring as the Reservoir Engineering Manager of R&D.
In 2015, he was inducted into the Chemical Engineering Alumni Hall of Fame at KU.
David is survived by his wife, Cynthia (Fine) Zornes; children, Greta Lynn Zornes and Gregory David Zornes and his wife Christina Nicole; grandchildren, Priya June Valipe, Allison Christina Zornes, Genevieve Rose Zornes; siblings, Donna, Bill, Robert, Janice (Wing), Terry and Thomas Tracy Zornes; and sister-in-law Shelley (Fine) and husband Lloyd Guatney.
A Celebration of Life is Saturday, at 10 a.m. at Matthews Funeral Home in Edmond, Okla. An online stream also will be available. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Edmond North High School Orchestra Boosters or to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
A full obituary is available at https://matthewsfuneralhome.com/david-russell-zornes/
