Deborah Hadden, 65, Yates Center, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at her home.
Deborah was born Sept. 13, 1956, at Burlington, the daughter of Henry and Joan (Acridge) Drake.
In April 1984 she and Frank Hadden were married in Yates Center. He preceded her in death on Oct. 28, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents.
Deborah was an active member of First Baptist Church in Yates Center.
She is survived by her three brothers, Hank Drake of Buffalo, Dusty Drake of Yates Center and Rusty Drake and wife Ruth of Yates Center.
Cremation is planned. Graveside memorial services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Siria Cemetery north of Yates Center.
