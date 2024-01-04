DeDe Hammer

DeDe Lynn Hammer, age 54, died on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, at her home in Colony.
She was born on July 2, 1969, in Kansas City, Kan., to Orville Lavon Hammer and Patricia Lynn (Cochran) Hammer.
She was preceded in death by her mother.
Survivors include her father; and daughter, Kristen Cheung.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) and left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service at 1883 US Highway 54, in Iola.
Advertisement
Advertisement