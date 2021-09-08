Dee Dunlap

Former Kincaid resident Dee M. Dunlap, age 95, of Leon, passed away Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021.
Dee was born July 12, 1926, at Woodruff, to Turner and Nellie (Coe) Dunlap. He served his country in the United States Army during World War II in the South Pacific.
Dee and Marjorie Croan were married January 25, 1946, in Iola.
Dee owned and operated the Dunlap Produce in Kincaid from 1946 to 1961. He was a Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation employee and retired in 1988.
Dee was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son, Kenneth Dunlap; and three brothers, Floyd, Robert, and Lawrence.
Dee is survived by daughter, Donna Pickens, Augusta; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place. A private family inurnment will be in the Kincaid Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Interim Hospice, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement