John Perkins

John William Perkins, Parsons, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home. He was 74 years old.
He was born Feb. 14, 1946, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Dee and Claire Annice Perkins.
John was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother, James Lee. He is survived by a brother, Wayne Dee Perkins of Bronson.
A graveside service will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at the Bronson Cemetery in Bronson.
Memorials in honor of John are suggested to Saint Luke’s Home Care & Hospice and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas or mailed to 1883 US HWY 54, Iola, KS 66749.