Delores Krone

Delores Eileen Krone, 99, of Humboldt passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, surrounded by her family at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center. Delores was born on June 28, 1924 at Payne Hospital in Humboldt, the daughter of Howard H. Peck and Ada Pearl (Starkey) Peck.
Delores grew up in Humboldt and graduated from Humboldt High School in 1943. On March 26, 1944, Delores married Leonard John Fred Krone at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Humboldt. Pastor P.C. Kraus officiated. Out of this union came five children. Delores and Leonard were married for 41 years until Leonard’s passing on Sept. 22, 1985.
Delores was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, a member of the Guild Lutheran Social Service Committee, Lutheran funeral dinner chairperson, and made quilts for mission of love. Delores also began teaching Sunday school at St. Peter’s in 1963, where she taught many generations of children during her more than 50 years of service.
Delores is survived by four of her children: Darrell Krone of Humboldt, LaDonna Krone of Humboldt, Debbie Reser (Royce) of Emporia, and Bob (Janis) Krone of Humboldt; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Ada, husband Leonard, daughter Phyllis Reed, daughter-in-law Susan Krone, great-granddaughter Krysta Capri Kaplan, and her siblings Harold, Mildred, Harlan, and Harvey.
Family will accept friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church. Services are at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church with burial to immediately follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Humboldt. Memorials have been suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and may be left with or mailed to Countryside Funeral Home, 101 N. Highland, Chanute, Kan 66720. Online condolences may be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
