Dennis Guenther

Dennis Wayne Guenther died Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at his home in Humboldt.
Dennis was born July 24, 1943, in Iola, to Lucas Daniel and Eunie Mae (Mooney) Guenther.
On Feb. 29, 1964, he married Jackie Sue Stanley.
Dennis was preceded in death by his youngest son, Eric.
Wife Jackie survives, as does eldest son, Micah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Health & Horizon Hospice.
A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at Carlyle Presbyterian Church.
