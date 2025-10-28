 | Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Dennis Guenther

July 24, 1943 - Oct. 23, 2025

Obituaries

October 28, 2025 - 2:54 PM

Dennis Wayne Guenther died Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, at his home in Humboldt.

Dennis was born July 24, 1943, in Iola, to Lucas Daniel and Eunie Mae (Mooney) Guenther.

On Feb. 29, 1964, he married Jackie Sue Stanley.

Dennis was preceded in death by his youngest son, Eric.

Wife Jackie survives, as does eldest son, Micah.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center Health & Horizon Hospice.

A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 15, at Carlyle Presbyterian Church.

