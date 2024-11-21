Eric Guenther

Eric Leon Guenther, age 57, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Allen County Regional Hospital. Eric was born Jan. 19, 1967 in El Dorado, Kan., to Dennis and Jackie (Stanley) Guenther. He was raised in Humboldt, graduating from Humboldt High School in 1985.
In 1986, Eric married Cheryl Jacobs in Bartlesville, Okla.. Eric was a bridge painter with Painters’ Union, Local No. 9, out of Kansas City, Mo.
Survivors include his wife, children, Amber (Jeremy) Eaton of Lawrence, Brooke (Matthew) Bumstead of Humboldt, Zachary (Shawna) Guenther of Nevada, Mo.; parents, Dennis and Jackie Guenther of Humboldt and brother, Micah (Ina) Guenther of Arma.
A memorial service is at 2 p.m., Monday, Nov. 25 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Memorials are suggested to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.