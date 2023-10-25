Dennis ‘Jay’ Lushbough Jr.

Dennis “Jay” Ray Lushbough Jr. disappeared from his family’s lives on Aug. 13, 2017. He was found again on March 18, 2023.
He was born on Oct. 16, 1972, to Dennis Lushbough Sr. and Sherry Russell in Iola.
He served in the U.S. Navy. He married Samantha Beech in 1996.
His parents survive, as do his stepmother Angela Lushbough, stepson James “Andy” Beach, and numerous other family members.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Harley Russell.
A graveside service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at Iola Township Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorial contributions are suggested to D.A.R.E. and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
