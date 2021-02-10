Denny Moore

Dennis H. Moore, known as “Denny” and “Papa,” was born in Iola, to Beulah and Harold “Shorty” Moore on Dec. 30, 1947. Denny passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. Our heavenly father took him home.
Denny graduated from Iola High School in 1967. He was a Vietnam Veteran. He worked at UPS for many years and retired several years ago.
Denny will be lovingly remembered by his son, Michael Moore; his daughter Angela Jackson, her husband Mike Jackson; his granddaughter Gabi Jackson; and his sister and brother-in-law, Patsy and Fred McGinnis.
Denny’s family and friends would say he was kind, funny, and a great story teller. His family and friends have so many wonderful memories. One memory is the many warm sunny days he spent fishing with his son Michael at the river or wherever they could cast their lines, listening to music; and Michael hearing his dad tell him stories or just enjoying the quiet together. Another precious memory for Angela is the times spent listening to music and dancing in the kitchen. Denny was a great dancer.
He loved his people and spending time with them, reminiscing about the good ol’ days. His kids enjoyed listening to his many life experiences. They learned so much from him: to love the Lord, ask for forgiveness, be kind, and to love each other no matter your differences because life is short!
Denny had the most incredible smile that just made you feel joy. So many times he would give that side glance with a smile, while telling Gabi how ornery and beautiful she was with a laugh. His kids feel so very blessed and thankful for the precious time they had with their dad, “Papa.” It is time filled with so many wonderful warm memories and emotions.
Denny loved the Lord and he loved his people. He will forever be in our hearts.
Cremation is planned and services will take place at a later date.
