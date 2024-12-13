Derek Holland

Derek Joel “Fro” Holland, was born July 3, 1984, and died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, at 2:40 a.m., at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo.
Derek was born in Iola to Melinda Holland and the late Rodger Holland. He is survived by his son, Nico A. Holland; his companion, Melissa Jewell; sisters, Kylee Pitts and family, and Shauna Saubers, of Tennessee; numerous aunts and uncles; nine nieces and nephews; and many cousins.
Derek graduated from Iola High School in 2002. He was a very creative person. He enjoyed sculpting, painting, drawing, and making jewelry. He loved spending time with and cooking for friends and family. Derek was famous for his open door policy — he never turned away anyone and provided them with rides.
Derek loved hard. There will be a Celebration of Life later on.