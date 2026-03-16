David DeWayne Fuhrman, 81, of Bronson, died Thursday, March 12, 2026.
DeWayne was born to George and Bertha (Perry) Fuhrman on Feb. 5, 1945, in Fort Scott.
DeWayne married Deanna Umphenour on June 6, 1964 in Pleasanton. Deanna passed away on July 11, 2014. DeWayne reunited with an old friend, soon to be partner in life, Sherryl West, in August 2014.
She survives, as do three children, Danea Esslinger, Fuhrman and Denise Lampe.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Iola. Burial will follow in the Bronson Cemetery.
DeWayne’s family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bourbon County Fair, and left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
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