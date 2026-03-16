Red Devils stay put after Labette split

PARSONS — An 11th-inning walk-off home run doomed the Allen Red Devils’ four-game win streak while on the road Saturday against Labette.

The game-winning homer by Labette freshman catcher Ethan Brown gave the Cardinals a 15-11 victory, but it only split the series.

Allen took the first contest 16-13.

“We have to get used to people bringing their A-game,” Allen coach Trey Harris said. “They’re going to bring their best, so we have to bring ours. It came down to one mistake, but at the end of the day you have to play clean to win. That’s what got us.”

Eight Allen pitchers took the mound in the finale.

Sophomore starter Ryan Golden took the loss after allowing four earned runs in 3 1/3 innings while tying freshman relievers Jacob Doty and Doc Needham with three strikeouts.

Allen jumped out to an early lead after sophomore second baseman Kaden Wint’s base-clearing double netted the first three of his team-leading four RBIs.

The Cardinals rallied to 6-3 lead before the seventh inning. Martin Malick, Allen sophomore second baseman, soft-tosses a teammate the ball for a double play in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader against Labette.

Sophomore shortstop Martin Malick got Allen going in the seventh with a sacrifice fly. An RBI double from sophomore catcher Carson McCormac tied the game before an RBI grounder by sophomore third baseman Nikky Moretto gave Allen a 7-6 lead.

Another Labette rally put the Red Devils at a two-run disadvantage by the eighth inning.

After Wint reached home on a passed ball, sophomore outfielder Marquee Williams gave Allen a 10-9 lead with a two-run blast over the left-center wall. Another Wint homer in the 10th inning briefly gave Allen the lead but Labette eventually struck back in the 11th to take the game.

“We have to minimize the mistakes, extra outs and extra plays,” Harris said. “If we continue making those, it makes the game longer. It makes our guys have to get extra outs and if that happens it puts our guys in a tough spot.”

Williams had a team-leading three hits and was second in RBIs with two. McCormac and Wint tied for second in hits with two each.

The Red Devils were riding a four-game win streak after opening the day with a 16-13 victory. After going scoreless in the opening two frames, Allen found its footing with a pair of two-run innings in the third and fourth before busting the game open with six runs in the fifth.

Allen jumped out to an early 2-1 lead after a fielding error resulting in a pair of runs for the Red Devils. A Bates RBI single, then a sacrifice fly from sophomore outfielder Jose Zorilla gave Allen a 4-1 advantage.

Labette rallied to take a 5-4 lead, but ACC’s Malick cut the celebration short with a home run.

The Red Devils continued adding to their lead with runs on an error and an RBI double by Bates, a McCormac RBI single, a Moretto RBI double, and then another single by Bates.