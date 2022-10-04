DeWayne Vance, age 88, of Iola, passed away Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at his residence. DeWayne was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Altamont, to Herman (Cy) Foster and Thelma (Brown) Foster.
DeWayne graduated in 1952 from Labette County Community High School, Altamont. He and Catherine Beetham were married July 4, 1954, in Altamont.
DeWayne was a highly skilled tool and die maker, retiring in 1999 from Haldex in Iola.
DeWayne enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing and bowling. He was an avid sportsman who enjoyed KU basketball, Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals baseball. DeWayne was known to be very competitive in sports. He was a huge supporter of Allen Community College athletics and loved watching his kids and grandkids in their sporting events. DeWayne was known to voice his opinion and make his own calls to the annoyance of the game officials. He loved his family and they loved him even more.
DeWayne was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Catherine; sister, Sharon Moore; granddaughter, Angel Marlow; and grandson, Shane Marlow.
DeWayne is survived by his daughter, Janet (Dan) Marlow, Parsons; son, Jeffery (Holly) Vance, Iola; grandchildren, Khrista Daum, Janelle Vance, Jacie Vance, Trey Vance, Rachel Coy, Lacy Dillow and Jordan Marlow; 19 great-grandchildren; brother, David (Peggy) Foster, Dallas; special friend and companion, Maxine Redfern, Iola; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Parsons.
Memorials are suggested to Allen Community College Booster Club, which may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
