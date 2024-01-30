Diana Spear

Diana Lynn Spear, age 64, of LaHarpe, passed away Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, at her home. She was born Aug. 24, 1959, in Iola, to Berkley Kerr I and Patricia (Gambill) Sproul.
Diana and Richard Spear have been together since they were 15 years old. Diana worked for Berg Manufacturing and then later for Iola Deluxe Cleaners for many years.
Diana enjoyed fishing and was a “crack shot” with a gun. She loved animals, especially her dogs. Diana loved having her grandsons with her and spending time with them.
Diana was preceded in death by her father; and daughter, Cisha Wallace.
Diana is survived by her husband, Richard Spear, of the home; grandsons, Peyton Wallace, Camdon Leftwich; mother, Patricia Sproul; sister, Deborah (Greg) Kaufman; and brother, Berkley (Pam) Kerr, II.
Funeral services are at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow in Iola Township Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorials are suggested to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
