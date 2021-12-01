Gail Richard (Dick) Foster, 86, Humboldt, died Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Overland Park Regional Medical Center from health complications after suffering a fall at home.
Dick was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Humboldt to Charles Foster and Holland (Summers) Foster.
Dick served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and was stationed in Korea.
Dick is survived by one daughter, Lynn (Don) Lytle, Humboldt.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Humboldt. The family will greet friends prior to the service from 9 to 10. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or Kansas Lions Band Foundation, Inc., and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
