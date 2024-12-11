Dick Schneider

Richard “Dick” Jerome Schneider, age 80, of LaHarpe, Kan., passed away at his home Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Dick was born in Akron, Ohio, on Feb. 13, 1944, to Herbert and Bettie (Coleman) Schneider.
Dick served in the U.S. Army as a communications specialist for the 724th Maintenance Battalion. He was stationed in Augsburg, Germany, was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and was honorably discharged.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Kathleen (Kathy) Schneider.
He is survived by children, Sandra Schneider and Steve (Jennifer) Jones; and siblings, H. William Schneider, Blanche M. Mudge, and Thomas F. Schneider.
Funeral services are at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will immediately follow at Mount Hope Cemetery in Humboldt.
Advertisement
Advertisement