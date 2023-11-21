Dixie Bunch

Dixie Loree Bunch passed away on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, at The Journey Home in Bartlesville, Okla., at the age of 81.
She was born on Dec. 31, 1941, in Drexel, Mo., to her parents Frank L. Butler and Hattie V. Bolling. After receiving her high school diploma, Dixie spent her working years as an administrative assistant at Dr. N.A. Bunch’s Chiropractic Office.
On July 29, 1960, Dixie married the love of her life, Norman A. Bunch. She enjoyed gardening, playing card games, sewing, cooking, canning and watching softball. Her most cherished moments were at family gatherings where she could spend quality time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents Frank and Hattie; and her sisters Barbara and Susie.
Dixie is survived by her husband, Norman Bunch; her daughters, Tammy Sarver and her husband Craig, Terresa Dewey and her husband Lee; three grandchildren: Eric Sarver and his wife Lauren, Lindsey Durant and her husband Airon, and Stephanie Strause and her husband Derek; and her seven great-grandchildren, Avery and Kimber Sarver, Kambri, Ezekiel, and Onyx Durant, and Margo and Elli Strause.
Based on Dixie’s wishes there will be no services. To celebrate her life, the family is supporting donations to The Journey Home of Bartlesville, where Dixie received her heavenly wings. Donations can be made at: [email protected] or www.thejourneyhomeok.org
