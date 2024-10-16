Debra Jean “DJ” Ballagh, 66, of Iola, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024, at Richmond Healthcare & Rehabilitation, Richmond, Kansas.
DJ was born June 8, 1958, in Ft. Carson, Colo., the daughter of Leo Paul Lemieux and Norma (Hawkins) Baughn.
She was a resident of Elsmore for many years before moving to Fort Scott, then finally retired to her home in Iola.
DJ enjoyed fishing and camping. She expressed her creativity through crochet and crafting. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
She worked in manufacturing in various industries then became a housekeeper.
DJ was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Rhonda Michelle Hermreck.
Survivors include sister, Donna Weddle (Dewey Stotler) Iola; brothers, Loyd Lemieux (Debbie) of Chanute, and John Fewins (Cristie) of Iola; aunt, Erma McCann of Elsmore; nieces, Dawn Brooks, Brooke Hermreck, Nickole Hermreck, and Alishia Windsor; nephews, Willie Wilson and Jacob Kleopple Hermreck; and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Cremation is planned with a family celebration of life to be Nov. 3, at 11 a.m., at the North Community Building in Iola.
