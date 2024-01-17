Don Becker

Donald Eugene Becker, born March 2, 1934, age 89, passed on to his Heavenly Father on Jan. 5, 2024. He is preceded in death by his wife Lea Anne (Skip), former wife, Jeanette Sue, parents Herman and Gertrude, sister Wadonna Ashcraft, brothers Gerald and Dwayne.
He is survived by his sister, Sandra Miller; children David Becker, Kindrid Coyne, Danielle Greenwood; Skip’s children, Jim Withey, Allison Withey, Sheila Withey, and grandchildren Jackson, Olivia, Catherine Greenwood and Sarah Withey.
Following a long career working for Conoco, he retired in 1994. He and Skip moved to Iola, and he started a consulting business serving the refining industry that led to work all over the world for the next 12 years. He subsequently ran for, and was elected to, the Iola City Council serving two terms.
Humble, kind, and beloved by both family and community, his passing leaves a void in the hearts of many. Please join us on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Wesely United Methodist Church in Iola to celebrate the man he was.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family asks for memorial donations to either the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF) or to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital.
“His Master said to him, well done ye good and faithful servant.” Matthew 25:21
