Donald E. Britt, age 89, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo.
Don was born April 13, 1931, to Roy and Leona (Hufferd) Britt in Iola. He was one of five children: Don, Dale (deceased), Nancy, Sharon and Eva. He attended rural Iola schools. He received a GED and attended Allen County Community College.
Don married Ella May Howell on March 17, 1955, at the Elsmore Methodist Church in Elsmore. They were blessed with two children, David L. Britt (wife, Sharon) and Melinda D. (Britt) Luttrell (husband, Michael).
Don’s grandchildren included Matthew, Meghan, Kiefer and Keagan. He also had six great-grandchildren, Brody, Madilynn, Caleb, Bridget, Daxton and Brayla.
Don was a master craftsman and master electrician, building cabinets, remodeling homes and businesses throughout Iola. There was never anything too big for him to tackle and many called upon him for his vision and service to their belongings and needs.
His life was spent with family, friends and church activities. He played the guitar at church for many years and spent time fishing and at sports activities with the family.
Funeral services in honor of Don will take place at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola.
There will be a visitation from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at Highland Cemetery following.
Memorials in honor of Don are suggested to the Iola Historical Society or Carlyle Presbyterian Church and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com or Donald E Britt’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/donald.britt.54.