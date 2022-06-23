Don Kessinger

Don Miles Kessinger, 91, formerly of Iola, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Sloan House, Meadowlark Hills, in Manhattan. Don was born Aug. 20, 1930, in Gas, to Lester O. Kessinger and Mary Jane (Overmeyer) Kessinger. Don had a twin sister, Diana Kessinger McCaustland.
He joined the Navy and served in the Korean War.
Don and Doris Hillbrant were married on August 31, 1952, in Iola. Don was preceded in death by wife Doris and son, Miles.
No services are planned at this time. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the Kessinger Family Scholarship at Allen Community College, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS.
