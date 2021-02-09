Don Luedke

It is with deep sorrow and undying love that we announce the death of Donald Keith Luedke on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 67. After a courageous battle with cancer, he passed at home, surrounded by his family who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
Don was preceded in death by his father, Kieth D. Luedke; and sister-in-law, Mary Abbott Luedke. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, Bota; children, Seann (Mel), and Shara; brothers, Darryl, David (Pam) and Dwight; mother, Delores; along with nieces and a nephew.
Don enjoyed traveling the world, seeing sights, exploring new things and sharing photos of these experiences with friends and family. He was dedicated to his work and known to be the go-to person in his field. He will be missed and remembered always.
Graveside services will take place at the Colony Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. The service will be livestreamed and may also be viewed after Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, on the funeral home website at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Don’s request was for donations to Houston SPCA, 7007 Old Katy Rd, Houston, Texas, 77024
