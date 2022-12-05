Don Madison

Donald (Don) Charles Madison, 77, Wichita, went to his Heavenly home, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born Nov. 23, 1945, in Wichita, the son of Charles W. Madison and Mary E. Alliston Madison
Survivors include his wife, Sharon, of the home; and his three children, Joan Kramer (Tim) of Wichita, Tom Madison (Kitty) of Wichita and Karen Traynor (Kip) of Walnut Cove, N.C.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1415 S. Topeka Ave., Wichita. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until service time at the church. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s website at ibcwichita.com.
A graveside service will be held that afternoon at 2:30 at Colony Cemetery in Colony. Memorials are suggested to either Immanuel Baptist Church Future Building Fund or Gideons International and may be left in care of the Cheney Witt Chapel, 201 S. Main, P.O. Box 347, Fort Scott, KS 66701.
Words of remembrance may be submitted at cheneywitt.com.
