Don Snavely

Donald Ray Snavely, age 65, of Iola, died Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Chanute.
He was born June 19, 1958, in Iola, to Merle Snavely and Jeanette (Stranghoner) Snavely.
He married Vickie Stanley on Aug. 30, 1986. They divorced in 2015.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Marilyn Meservey; nephew, Justin Snavely; and sister-in-law, Shirley Snavely.
Survivors include his companion, Julie Follmer; sons, Luke Snavely, Seth Snavely, Shane Snavely; seven grandchildren; brothers, John Snavely, Charles Snavely, Morris Snavely, Joe Snavely; and sisters, Ann Born and Nancy Rub.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow in Iola Township Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors or Wesley United Methodist Church, and can be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
