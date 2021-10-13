Donald Homer “Don” Stearns died Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at age 73.
He was born to Elexis and Ethel Allene Stearns on Oct. 17, 1947 in ScottsBluff, Neb.
After a tour of duty in Vietnam through the Navy Reserve, he married Deanna Schaffer on Dec. 21, 1968.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, Elexis and Ethel; brothers, Bill, Earl, Tom, Bob, John and Virgil; and sister, Barbara Jean.
He is survived by his wife, Deanna Stearns of Moran; four children, Don Stearns (Renee) of Elbert, Colo., Angie Stearns of Castle Rock, Colo., Les Stearns of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Jamie Stearns-Tennis (Brian) of LaCygne.
A funeral service is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at MidPoint Baptist Church in Moran.
Memorials are suggested to MidPoint Baptist Church and can be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola or mailed to 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be sent to www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
