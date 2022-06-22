Don Tatman

Donald “Don” Wayne Tatman of Iola, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at the age of 66.
Don was born Sept. 3, 1955 in Emporia, to Rollin “Wayne” and Eula “Gwen” (Metcalfe) Tatman. On June 21, 1979, he married Glenna “Kaye” Gifford. The couple was blessed with four children: Timothy, Angela, Andrea, and Brandon.
Don was not afraid to work, from a young age he worked many odd jobs. In the late 1970’s, he became a police officer in Greenwood County and Yates Center. His favorite job was being a Dad and Papa.
Don is survived by his children: Timothy (Stephanie) of Anna, Texas; Angela (Eric) B’Hymer of Iola; Andrea (Brandon) Weide of Iola; Brandon (Ashley) Tatman of Hammond, La.; 12 grandchildren, Taylor, Matthew, Timothy, Tegan, Emma, Madison, Trevor, Emma, Tylen, Wade, Gannon and Presleigh; three great-grandchildren, Gabe, Vivienne and Jovi; brothers John of Wenatchee, Wash., Rodney of Ottawa and Jay of Emporia; and sister Karen of Hartford.
Don is preceded in death by wife Kaye, parents Wayne and Gwen, and two younger brothers, Kenny and Lonnie.
Advertisement