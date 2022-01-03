Donna Goodner

Donna Jean Goodner, 60, of Iola, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021.
Donna was born May 27, 1961, in San Pedro, Calif., to Donald R. Yocham Sr. and Darlene Y. (Potter) Yocham
Donna was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson
Donna is survived by her son, Joseph (Jessica) Pilcher, Moran; her daughter, Zolene (Jerry) Bland, Iola; seven grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren.
A funeral service is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Humanity House, and may be left with the funeral home
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
