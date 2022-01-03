 | Mon, Jan 03, 2022
Donna Goodner

May 27, 1961 — Dec. 29, 2021

January 3, 2022 - 9:28 AM

Donna Jean Goodner, 60, of Iola, died on Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. 

Donna was born May 27, 1961, in San Pedro, Calif., to Donald R. Yocham Sr. and Darlene Y. (Potter) Yocham

Donna was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson

Donna is survived by her son, Joseph (Jessica) Pilcher, Moran; her daughter, Zolene (Jerry) Bland, Iola; seven grandchildren and three stepgrandchildren.

A funeral service is set for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Iola. 

Memorials are suggested to Humanity House, and may be left with the funeral home

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com. 

